Vijay Sethupathi and Kalaipuli S Thanu to team up?

A section of media has reported that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is likely to team up with Kalaipuli S Thanu for a two-film deal. The reports also added that Sethupathi's first film with Thanu will be directed by Seenu Ramasamy of Dharma Durai and Neer Paravai fame.

Interestingly, Sethupathi and Seenu had worked together in films like Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Dharma Durai, Maamanithan, and Idam Porul Yeval. If the reports are true, Sethupathi will be teaming up with Seenu Ramasamy for the fifth time.

The director of the other film of Vijay Sethupathi and Thanu is yet to be confirmed, added the reports.

Neither Vijay Sethupathi nor Thanu have confirmed these reports. Sethupathi has more than half a dozen of films in the pipeline while Thanu is producing Dhanush's next Naane Varuven with Selvaraghavan.