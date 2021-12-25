Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif start shoots for Merry Christmas!

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 23, 2022 for the Christmas Weekend. Merry Christmas is also the immediate next film of Sriram Raghavan after his blockbuster Award-winning Andhadhun.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and leading Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif have started shooting for their upcoming thriller film Merry Christmas in Mumbai. To be directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame, Ramesh Taurani, and Sanjay Routray are producing the film.

Touted to be a ninety-minute film without any songs, the film will be predominantly shot in Mumbai, Pune, and surrounding locales.

Sources say that Sriram Raghavan has promised Vijay Sethupathi to complete the shoot in one go so that the actor can concentrate on the other films.

More details on the cast and crew of the film will be out in the coming days.

