Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif to team up in Sriram Raghavan's next?

If sources in the Bollywood industry are to be believed, Tamil cinema's busiest actor Vijay Sethupathi is likely to team up with Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif in an upcoming Hindi thriller film to be directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame.
Sethupathi is making his Hindi debut with a web series to be directed by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame. Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna are also playing pivotal characters in the yet-untitled show. Sethupathi also plays an important role in Mumbaikar, the Hindi remake of Maanagaram.
The talented actor has recently announced his Pan-India silent film titled Gandhi Talks with director Kishor Pandurang Belekar, he has also been approached to play the baddie in Prabhas's upcoming film Salaar.
He also has a long list of films including Tuglaq Durbar, Laabam, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and the Malayalam film 19(1)(a) in the pipeline.