Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif to team up in Sriram Raghavan's next?

If sources in the Bollywood industry are to be believed, Tamil cinema's busiest actor Vijay Sethupathi is likely to team up with Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif in an upcoming Hindi thriller film to be directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame.

Sethupathi is making his Hindi debut with a web series to be directed by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame. Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna are also playing pivotal characters in the yet-untitled show. Sethupathi also plays an important role in Mumbaikar, the Hindi remake of Maanagaram.