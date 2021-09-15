Vijay Sethupathi and Manikandan to team up for a new film?

Sources say that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi is likely to team up with his Aandavan Kattalai and Kadaisi Vivasayi director Manikandan for a new film. Reports say that Manikandan has already narrated the script to Vijay Sethupathi, who has given his nod but the problem is that the actor has a slew of films and can't immediately allocate dates to the director.

In case if Vijay Sethupathi takes more time, Manikandan will move on to make another film with a leading actor.

Meanwhile, we hear that Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi is likely to hit the screens this month and the director is looking for an apt date to release the film.

Earlier, Kadaisi Vivasayi was planned to directly release on Sony LIV!