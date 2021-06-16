Vijay Sethupathi and Seenu Ramsamy's next is an action thriller!

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and director Seenu Ramasamy are planning to come together for the fifth time. Now, Seenu Ramasamy has confirmed the project and said that his new film with Sethupathi is an action thriller.

The film will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations but the shoot will not begin only by the end of this year or early next year because Seenu Ramasamy is currently working on one more film.