Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah start shooting for MasterChef Tamil and Telugu!

Though the real episode with the contestants is yet to be shot, the two stars who are going to host the Tamil and Telugu versions have come together to shoot the promotional videos.

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah Bhatia have started shooting for MasterChef Tamil and Telugu versions respectively.

The Tamil version will be aired on Sun TV while the Telugu version will be aired on Gemini TV. Sources say that the Sun Network has offered a massive remuneration for both these stars.

MasterChef is a popular reality cookery show in the west and for the first time, Sun Network is bringing the reality show format here in Tamil Nadu and the two Telugu states.

Sun Network is also planning to adapt the show in Kannada and Malayalam but they are testing the waters first in Tamil and Telugu.