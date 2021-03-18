Vijay Sethupathi begins his next with Ponram, to play a cop or rowdy?

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi has commenced the shoot of his next with Ponram on Wednesday. Sun Pictures, the producers of the film took to their Twitter page to announce this yet-untitled film.
In the announcement video, the makers have used both the machete and the peaked cap of the police. With this poster, fans are not sure whether Vijay Sethupathi plays a rowdy or cop in the film.
Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi said that his character in Ponram's film will use a machete (Patta Kaththi). Imman is composing the music for the film, Dinesh Krishnan cranks the camera, and Vivek Harshan is taking care of the cuts.
The makers haven't announced the rest of the actors associated with the film. Karthikeyan Santhanam of Stone Bench Films is the Executive Producer of the film.