Speaking at an event to donate funds for the residential colonies for the members of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), actor Vijay Sethupathi said: "I know the hardship of paying rent and being in a rental house. A few house owners will give us a terrible experience as if we live in Pakistan. I came to the film industry to build my own house and also to clear the debts of my dad. When I worked in Dubai, was able to only pay interest for the debts".





The project of FEFSI is huge, they are planning to build houses worth 800 crores and I'm only donating one crore. "Whatever I earn in cinema only goes to the money lenders so, I couldn't help much. But this time, I donated one crore which I earned through advertisements to FEFSI. I will continue helping them as much as I can", he added.