Vijay Sethupathi donates 25 lakhs to TN CM's COVID19 Relief Fund

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi has met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today morning and handed over the cheque of rupees 25 lakhs to the COVID19 Relief Fund. The actor is said to have waited for the cases to come down and only today, he also got the appointment to meet the Chief Minister.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has more than half a dozen of films including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vignesh ShivN, Tuglaq Durbar, Laabam, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir, yet-untitled Hindi web series with Shahid Kapoor, and the Malayalam film 19(1)(a) in the pipeline.

Vijay Sethupathi is also hosting the reality show MasterChef for Sun TV in Tamil.