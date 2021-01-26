Vijay Sethupathi heaps praise on Vijay for the success of 'Master'

When a reporter asked that a section of people calling it a Vijay Sethupathi film and not a Vijay film, the Laabam actor said: "I just answered your question. The whole credit must go to Vijay sir. This is a needless question".

Interacting with the media on Monday, Vijay Sethupathi has said that actor Vijay is the main reason for the quality and success of Master .

Another reporter asked about the 800, the shelved biopic of Muttiah Muralidharan, "It's a dead film why you even ask about it now?", said Sethupathi.

Talking about his political film Tughlaq Durbar, the actor said: "Henceforth, it looks like we should reveal the story before the shoot. We are here to entertain the audience and not to create controversy".

He also said that social media has become toxic because society spreads hatred and it's only our choice to look into the negative things or not.