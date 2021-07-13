Vijay Sethupathi: Hosting MasterChef is one of the most exciting projects in my career

It's well known that Vijay Sethupathi is hosting the reality show MasterChef Tamil, which is all set to be aired on Sun TV this August.
Talking about the experience in hosting the show, Sethupathi said: “Hosting MasterChef is one of the most exciting projects in my career. The grandeur of the show is awesome and I’m sure that this will set a new benchmark for culinary shows in the Tamil GEC space. IFA has really brought to life many aspects from our kitchens and has added a spark to it in the MasterChef kitchen. We have poured all our heart into this show and I am thrilled for it to hit the screens soon in August".
Produced by Endemol Shine India and Innovative Film Academy, Sethupathi also said in the media meet that he has given his own flavor to the show and not merely replicated the original format of the reality show.
In his official statement, Mr. Saravana Prasad, Founder – Innovative Film Academy said “We are happy to present an internationally renowned culinary show in regional formats. Each aspect of the show has been tailor-made to suit the preferences of the regional audience without compromising on the International format of MasterChef. VS as the host of the show has further elevated the entertainment quotient and his way of beautifully tying the show together is sure to enthrall the audience. We are excited to be launching the show in August and are confident that it will be an instant hit with the Tamil audience from across the globe.”