Vijay Sethupathi: Hosting MasterChef is one of the most exciting projects in my career

It's well known that Vijay Sethupathi is hosting the reality show MasterChef Tamil, which is all set to be aired on Sun TV this August.

Talking about the experience in hosting the show, Sethupathi said: “Hosting MasterChef is one of the most exciting projects in my career. The grandeur of the show is awesome and I’m sure that this will set a new benchmark for culinary shows in the Tamil GEC space. IFA has really brought to life many aspects from our kitchens and has added a spark to it in the MasterChef kitchen. We have poured all our heart into this show and I am thrilled for it to hit the screens soon in August".