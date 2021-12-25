Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif to play lead in Bollywood film 'Merry Christmas'

Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) Actor Vijay Sethupathi is to play the lead along with Katrina Kaif in upcoming thriller 'Merry Christmas' that is to be directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Confirming the news, well known industry expert Taran Adarsh tweeted, "It's official.. Sriram Raghavan directs Katrina Kaif - Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif essay principal roles in 'Merry Christmas'. Filming of this thriller - directed by Sriram Raghavan - has commenced in Mumbai."