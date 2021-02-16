Vijay Sethupathi opts out of Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

There were rumors that Vijay Sethupathi was out of Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha after the former couldn't lose weight to play the army man. But in a recent interaction, Sethupathi explained on why he opted out of the prestigious project!
The Master villain said that he was bowled over by the simplicity of Aamir Khan who flew down from Mumbai to a small town in Tamil Nadu to narrate the script of his film.
Later, when Vijay Sethupathi visited Mumbai, Aamir Khan had guided the actor's driver to reach his residence and played the perfect host not once, but twice.
Sethupathi has told few media houses that the pandemic ransacked their plans and he couldn't accommodate dates for Aamir Khan's film. The actor has mentioned that he had to complete five Telugu projects before moving to the Hindi film.