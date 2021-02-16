Vijay Sethupathi opts out of Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

There were rumors that Vijay Sethupathi was out of Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha after the former couldn't lose weight to play the army man. But in a recent interaction, Sethupathi explained on why he opted out of the prestigious project!

The Master villain said that he was bowled over by the simplicity of Aamir Khan who flew down from Mumbai to a small town in Tamil Nadu to narrate the script of his film.