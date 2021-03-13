Vijay Sethupathi plays Munishkanth's role in 'Mumbaikar'!

Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed that he plays Munishkanth's role in Mumbaikar , the Hindi remake of the Tamil hyperlink thriller Maanagaram. In Maanagaram , Munishkanth played an innocent kidnapper and his role was one of the key highlights of the film after the two lead actors.

The actor is also expected to dub his lines in Hindi as he used to speak the language when he worked in Dubai.

Sethupathi has completed his scenes in Mumbaikar and he is currently busy shooting for Vignesh ShivN's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Ace cinematographer Santosh Sivan will be directing Mumbaikar. The film also boasts a long list of actors including Vikram Massey, Sanjay Mishra, Sachin Khedekar, Tanya Maniktla, and Ranvir Shorey.

Shibu Thameens of Iru Mugan and Puli fame is bankrolling the film and Prashant Pillai is composing the music