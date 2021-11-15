Vijay Sethupathi plays 'RAMBO' in 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Chennai, Nov 15 (IANS) The team of director Vignesh Shivan's 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal', featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, on Monday released the film's much-awaited first look poster.

Tweeting the first look poster which has actor Vijay Sethupathi in it, director Vignesh Shivan said, "#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal first look! Introducing RAMBO! Releasing in theatres this December."