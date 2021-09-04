Vijay Sethupathi: Producing SP Jhananathan sir's last film was a blessing!

At the media meet of his upcoming film, Laabam , actor, and producer Vijay Sethupathi said: "Jhananathan sir used to update himself by reading a lot of books. He will have a detailed observation about so many things. I've worked on two films with him. Guess, producing SP Jhananathan sir's last film was a blessing, it happened because of the good deeds of my ancestors".

When Vijay Sethupathi remembered Jhananathan, he became emotional and couldn't speak much. When people around him asked whether he would like to have water, Sethupathi said: "No, this is the aftereffect of smoking".

At the event, many guests pointed out that after veteran actor Jai Shankar, only Vijay Sethupathi gets four releases in a month. Replying to them, the actor said "For this, you only have to thank Corona and not me".

Laabam is all set to release on September 9.