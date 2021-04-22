Vijay Sethupathi, Soori shoot in wilds of Western Ghats for Vetri Maaran's 'Viduthalai'

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Vijay Sethupathi and Soori will star in National Award-winning filmmaker Vetri Maaran's new film, "Viduthalai".

The filmmaker, who shot to fame directing award-winning hits such as "Aadukalam", "Kaaka Muttai", "Visaranai" and "Asuran", has been shooting 'Viduthalai' across dense forests of the Western Ghats, in locations that have no electricity and telecommunication facilities.