Vijay Sethupathi started shooting for his web series with Raj and DK!

The busiest actor Vijay Sethupathi has started shooting for his web series with The Family Man directors duo Raj and DK on Sunday. The web show also has Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna playing pivotal characters.

Currently, Raj and DK are shooting scenes featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna. Sources say that for this web series, Sethupathi has been paid a whopping salary higher than his usual Tamil films.