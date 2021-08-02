Vijay Sethupathi started shooting for his web series with Raj and DK!

The busiest actor Vijay Sethupathi has started shooting for his web series with The Family Man directors duo Raj and DK on Sunday. The web show also has Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna playing pivotal characters.
Currently, Raj and DK are shooting scenes featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna. Sources say that for this web series, Sethupathi has been paid a whopping salary higher than his usual Tamil films.
The actor will be shooting for this web series in one stretch. The makers are yet to lock the platform in which the show would be aired.
Besides this yet-untitled series, Sethupathi also has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Maamanithan, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, yet-untitled Ponram film, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir, Malayalam film 19(1)(a), Tuglaq Dubar, Laabam, and reality show MasterChef in the pipeline.