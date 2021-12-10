Vijay Sethupathi starts dubbing for 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'!

Produced by Rowdy Pictures and 7 Screen Studio, Vijay Sethupathi plays Rambo, Samantha plays the modern and stylish Khatija while Nayanthara plays the gorgeous Kanmani in the film.

The film is all about how a guy like Rambo thinks that he can be in a romantic relationship with two beautiful girls Kanmani and Khatija yet convince them to live together.

Vijay Karthik Kannan and SR Kathir have cranked the camera for this multistarrer and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music. The last schedule of the film is currently progressing at a brisk pace in Mysore.

If all goes well, the film is likely to hit the screens on February 14, 2022.