Vijay Sethupathi to host a cookery show?

As Cooku With Comali garnered huge TRP on Vijay TV, the television channel's rival Sun TV is planning to come up with a similar show in their channel. Buzz in the industry is that they are trying to rope in Vijay Sethupathi as the Judge for the cookery show as he is a great foodie.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently acting in a yet-untitled film with director Ponram and Sun Pictures is bankrolling the project. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi also hosted a show called Namooru Hero on Sun TV.