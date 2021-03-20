  1. Sify.com
Vijay Sethupathi to host a cookery show?

Last Updated: Sat, Mar 20th, 2021, 12:18:24hrs
Sethupathi

As Cooku With Comali garnered huge TRP on Vijay TV, the television channel's rival Sun TV is planning to come up with a similar show in their channel. Buzz in the industry is that they are trying to rope in Vijay Sethupathi as the Judge for the cookery show as he is a great foodie.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently acting in a yet-untitled film with director Ponram and Sun Pictures is bankrolling the project. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi also hosted a show called Namooru Hero on Sun TV.

Besides Ponram's film, Vijay Sethupathi has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vignesh ShivN,  a silent film titled Gandhi Talks with director Kishor Pandurang Belekar, Tuglaq Durbar, Laabam, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and the Malayalam film 19(1)(a) in the pipeline.

