Vijay Sethupathi to host MasterChef in Tamil!

MasterChef is a popular competitive cooking show format created by Franc Roddam. Then it was later adapted in Australia and many other countries. All over the world, MasterChef is a popular reality show.
Now, Sun TV has acquired the Tamil adaptation rights for the internationally acclaimed show and they have roped in Vijay Sethupathi to host MasterChef Tamil. Interestingly, the Tamil version is the first adaptation of MasterChef in India.
Sources say that Vijay Sethupathi agreed to host the show after being offered a massive remuneration, higher than his usual film deals.
Sethupathi had earlier hosted a show called Namooru Hero on Sun TV.
The actor also a long list of films including Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vignesh ShivN, Tuglaq Durbar, Laabam, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and the Malayalam film 19(1)(a) in the pipeline