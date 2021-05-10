Vijay Sethupathi to host MasterChef in Tamil!

MasterChef is a popular competitive cooking show format created by Franc Roddam. Then it was later adapted in Australia and many other countries. All over the world, MasterChef is a popular reality show.

Now, Sun TV has acquired the Tamil adaptation rights for the internationally acclaimed show and they have roped in Vijay Sethupathi to host MasterChef Tamil. Interestingly, the Tamil version is the first adaptation of MasterChef in India.