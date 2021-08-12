Vijay Sethupathi to play the antagonist in Balakrishna's next film?

Vijay Sethupathi doesn't have any language barrier, he has been acting in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi provided that the producers are willing to pay hefty remuneration and the directors offer him solid characters.
Vijay Sethupathi had earlier acted in Telugu films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Uppena, the latest update is that director Gopichand Malineni has approached Vijay Sethupathi to play Balakrishna's baddie in his soon to be commenced Telugu film.
Vijay Sethupathi is yet to give his nod for the Telugu film but he will take a final call after listening to the final script of Gopichand.
Tamil actress Varalakshmi is also a part of this yet-untitled Telugu biggie. Vijay Sethupathi is currently in Mumbai for the shoot of his web series with Raj and DK, the directors of The Family Man series.
Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna are also playing pivotal characters in this web show.