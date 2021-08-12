Vijay Sethupathi to play the antagonist in Balakrishna's next film?

Vijay Sethupathi doesn't have any language barrier, he has been acting in Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi provided that the producers are willing to pay hefty remuneration and the directors offer him solid characters.

Vijay Sethupathi had earlier acted in Telugu films like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Uppena, the latest update is that director Gopichand Malineni has approached Vijay Sethupathi to play Balakrishna's baddie in his soon to be commenced Telugu film.