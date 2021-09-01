Vijay Sethupathi to play the lead in Lokesh's next!

Shankar, Mani Ratnam, AR Murugadoss, Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Lingusamy, and a few others have launched a production house Rain On Films. Leading director Lokesh Kanagaraj is the chosen one to direct the first feature film of Rain On Films.

There was a buzz that Suriya would be playing the lead in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film but now, Lingusamy, one of the partners of Rain On Films has confirmed Manobala's YouTube Channel that Vijay Sethupathi would be playing the lead role in the film.