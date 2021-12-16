Vijay Sethupathi to romance three heroines in 'Vikram'?

A section of media has reported that Vijay Sethupathi will be romancing three heroines in Vikram. According to the reports, Shivani Narayanan of Bigg Boss fame, TV actresses Nandhini, and Maheshwari are his three romantic interests in the film but there is no official confirmation from the team.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kamal Haasan plays the lead role in this biggie, and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is also playing a pivotal character. Veteran actor Jayaram's son Kalidas is also said to be playing a key role in Vikram.

Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Girish Gangadharan cranks the camera.

Sources say that the makers are planning to wrap up the entire shoot by January 2022 and the film is likely to hit the screens in March.