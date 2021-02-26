Vijay Sethupathi to start shooting for Ponram's film from March!

We had reported long back that Vijay Sethupathi agreed to act in a comedy action entertainer with Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan director Ponram for a biggie to be produced by Sun Pictures. The latest hot update is that the shoot of the new film will begin in March.

Sethupathi has just returned to Chennai after completing his portions in Mumbaikar, the Tamil remake of Maanagaram. Sources say that Vijay Sethupathi is planning to complete the shoot of Ponram's film in one stretch without any break.

Recently, Sethupathi hit the headlines after he used a machete (Patta Kaththi) to cut his birthday cake with director Ponram. Later, he said: "My character in the upcoming film to be directed by Ponram sir would use Patta Kaththi and it's a major highlight of the film. I used the same to cut the cake but several people say that such pics would set a wrong example to others. I will be careful in the future to avoid such things. In case if I hurt anyone with this pic, my regrets to them".