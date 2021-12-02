Vijay Sethupathi to start shooting with Katrina Kaif this month!

Reports from Bollywood say that Vijay Sethupathi is all set to begin shooting for Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas from December 15.

Bollywood's leading actress Katrina Kaif also plays a pivotal role in this biggie. Touted to be a ninety-minute film without any songs, the film will be shot in the backdrop of Pune and surrounding locales. The shoot of Merry Christmas was supposed to begin long back but due to the pandemic and lockdown, the makers couldn't commence the project.