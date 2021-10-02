Vijay Sethupathi's 16 minutes cameo in 'Pisasu 2'!

In a recent interaction, maverick filmmaker Mysskin has said that Vijay Sethupathi will appear for around sixteen minutes in his upcoming horror thriller film Pisasu 2 . Mysskin added that Vijay Sethupathi expressed his interest to work with him and hence, he enhanced a character for him Pisasu 2 .

Mysskin also said that Pisasu 2 will be the career-best film of Andrea. Santhosh Prathap and Poorna are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

For the first time, Mysskin is joining hands with Karthik Raja for Pisasu 2. Kabilan has penned the lyrics for the film and the first single Uchanthalai Regaile is all set to release today at 10.31 AM.

Produced by Rockfort Entertainment, the makers are planning to release the film by the end of this year.