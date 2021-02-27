Vijay Sethupathi's cameo in 'Pisaasu 2'!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Vijay Sethupathi has agreed to play a cameo in Mysskin's upcoming horror thriller film Pisaasu 2 . Produced by Rockfort Entertainment, Rajkumar Pitchumani of Psycho fame and Andrea are playing the lead roles in the horror-thriller. Shamna Kasim who earlier teamed up with Mysskin in Savarakaththi also plays a pivotal role.

Sources say that there is a flashback episode in the film and Sethupathi has agreed to play a crucial yet brief role. Karthik Raja is composing the music for Pisaasu 2 and London-based cinematographer Siva Santhakumar cranks the camera.

The shoot of the film is progressing at a rapid pace. After completing Pisaasu 2, Mysskin is likely to team up with Arun Vijay for a cop action thriller.



