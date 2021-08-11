Vijay Sethupathi's cameo in Sanchita's next!

Vijay Sethupathi is one actor who helps new directors and producers by playing a cameo in their films so that they can promote it on various platforms to get an initial attraction.
In debutant R Vijayakumar's (a former associate of Seenu Ramasamy) new film Azhagiya Kanne, Vijay Sethupathi plays himself. Vijaykumar knows Sethupathi since Thenmerkku Paruvakaatru days so when the director approached, he readily agreed.
Vijaykumar shot the scene in Vijay Sethupathi's office. As per the scene, the film's hero is an aspiring director and he gets a chance to narrate his story to Vijay Sethupathi.
The scene was shot in less than an hour and the entire team feels grateful to Vijay Sethupathi for helping them.
Sethupathi also has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Maamanithan, Kamal Haasan's Vikram, yet-untitled Ponram film, Yaadhum Oore Yavarum Kelir, Malayalam film 19(1)(a), Tuglaq Dubar, Laabam, and reality show MasterChef in the pipeline.