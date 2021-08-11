Vijay Sethupathi's cameo in Sanchita's next!

Vijay Sethupathi is one actor who helps new directors and producers by playing a cameo in their films so that they can promote it on various platforms to get an initial attraction.

In debutant R Vijayakumar's (a former associate of Seenu Ramasamy) new film Azhagiya Kanne, Vijay Sethupathi plays himself. Vijaykumar knows Sethupathi since Thenmerkku Paruvakaatru days so when the director approached, he readily agreed.