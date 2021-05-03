Vijay Sethupathi's character in 'Viduthalai' is based on a real-life person?

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi plays an important role in Vetrimaaran's upcoming film Viduthalai . In the first poster, Vetrimaaran has mentioned that Sethupathi plays a mentor/Vaathiyar in the film.

Now, sources say that Vijay Sethupathi's character in the film is loosely based on a real-life personality from the 80s and he was vocal about Tamil Nationalism.

Produced by Vetrimaaran's Grassroot Company and RS Infotainment, the film is based on Jayamohan's Thunaivan. Soori and Bhavanisre are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

Ilaiyaraaja is scoring the music for the film, Velraj cranks the camera, and Ramar is taking care of the cuts.