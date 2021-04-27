Vijay Sethupathi's film with Katrina Kaif postponed!

In a recent interaction, Vijay Sethupathi has said that he was supposed to start shooting for his Hindi film Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif and Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame on April 15 but after the actress caught COVID19, the shoot has been postponed now.

Though Katrina is recovered, she has other film commitments while Sethupathi is all set to begin shooting for Raj and DK's web series also starring Shahid Kapoor and Raashi Khanna from May.

Sethupathi is currently in Mumbai, the city which tops the list of COVID19 cases in India. The actor is taking all the possible safety measures.

We have to wait and see how Vijay Sethupathi is going to change his busy schedule for Merry Christmas because he has half a dozen of Tamil films in the pipeline.