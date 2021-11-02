Vijay Sethupathi's kind gesture to Thiagarajan Kumararaja!

Sethupathi felt that he wouldn't have received the award without Thiagarajan Kumararaja's strong writing and execution. Sethupathi thought that getting the award from the director is the right way to honor him and did the same.

After receiving the National Award for his performance as Shilpa from Super Deluxe , Vijay Sethupathi reached Chennai and met the film's director Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Kumararaja read the award certificate and handed over the National Award and the medal to Sethupathi.

This lovely camaraderie between Vijay Sethupathi and Thiagarajan Kumararaja is winning hearts on the internet.

Sources say that Vijay Sethupathi has also expressed his interest to act in the director's new film. We also hear that currently, Kumararaja is penning his new film and an official announcement will be out only after he locks the script.



