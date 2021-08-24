Vijay Sethupathi's 'Laabam' to release on September 10?

The latest hot buzz in the Tamil media circle is that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam is likely to release on September 10 for Vinayagar Chaturthi weekend.
Produced by 7Cs Entertainment, late director SP Jananathan of Peranmai and Iyarkkai fame is directing the film. Shruti Haasan plays the female lead in Laabam, Jagapathi Babu plays the baddie. Kalaiyarasan, Danie, and Dhanshika are also playing pivotal characters in Laabam.
Imman is composing the music for Laabam and Ramji of Paruthiveeran fame cranks the camera. As Laabam is going to release posthumously for SP Jananathan, the expectations are quite good for the film.
The makers of the film have already locked the post-release digital rights with Netflix and Sun TV has snapped the satellite rights.