Vijay Sethupathi's next with Katrina and Sriram Raghavan is a ninety-minute film?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Vijay Sethupathi's new Hindi film with Sriram Raghavan and Katrina Kaif is said to be a ninety-minute film without any songs. Buzz is that Sriram Raghavan has set the film in the backdrop of Pune and the tentative title is Merry Christmas.

The film will soon go on floors. Besides this new Hindi film, Sethupathi has also recently finished shooting for Mumbaikar, the Hindi remake of Maanagaram with the ace cinematographer Santhosh Sivan, who has helmed the film.