Vijay Sethupathi's sophomore Malayalam film to release on OTT!

The latest hot buzz in the media circle is that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi's second Malayalam film 19 (1) (a) is likely to skip theatrical release and all set to be directly premiered on a leading OTT platform.

Directed by newcomer Indu VS, Nithya Menen plays the female lead in the film while Indrajith Sukumaran is also essaying an important role.

Leading producer Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film. Already, Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar is confirmed to have a direct premiere on Disney + Hotstar. The makers of the actor's upcoming films including Maamanithan with Seenu Ramasamy and Yaathum Oore Yaavarum Kelir are also in talks with leading OTT platforms to ink a deal.