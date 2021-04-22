Vijay Sethupathi's 'Tughlaq Durbar' to directly premiere on Disney + Hotstar!

Vijay Sethupathi's political satire Tughlaq Durbar will not be releasing in theaters. Yes, the film's producer Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studio has inked a deal with Disney + Hotstar for the direct digital premiere.

The film was supposed to release in May but due to the surge in the COVID 19 cases, the makers have decided to skip the theatrical release.

Parthiepan plays a cunning politician pitted against Vijay Sethupathi in the film. Manjima Mohan, Raashi Khanna, Karunakaran, and Samyuktha are also playing pivotal characters.

Debutant Delhiprasad Deenadayalan is directing the film and Govind Vasantha is composing the music. An official announcement on the premiere date and other details will be out very soon.

Sources say that many producers will now opt for direct OTT release for another two to three months