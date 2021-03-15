Vijay Sethupathi was ready to bear the hospital expenses of late SP Jananathan!

Recently, when Vijay Sethupathi met the doctors who treated the late director SP Jananathan, the actor told them that the hospital and the friends of the director need not worry about the medical expenses.
"I want my director to wake up and return to normalcy. Send me the bill, I will take care of the expense", said Vijay Sethupathi to the relatives of SP Jananathan and the hospital authorities.
But despite such a solid financial backup from Vijay Sethupathi and top medical facility, SP Jananathan breathed his last on Sunday. Vijay Sethupathi and Jananathan had earlier worked in Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai and their new film Laabam is scheduled to release for this summer holidays.
Earlier on Thursday, SP Jananathan was found unconscious at his home and doctors declared him brain dead.