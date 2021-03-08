Vijay Sethupathi's 'Yaathum Oore Yaavarum Kelir' director is not aware of the film's teaser!

Debutant director Venkata Krishna Roghanth who is currently helming the upcoming film Yaathum Oore Yaavarum Kelir says that the recently released teaser was not approved by him.
"I wasn't aware of the teaser release. It wasn't approved by me and I saw the teaser cut only after forty-five minutes of the launch. I have been constantly updating about my film on Facebook but didn't upload the teaser as I wasn't involved with the launch. I've asked my production team regarding this and will get back shortly", wrote the director on his Facebook page.
Produced by Esakki Durai of Chandra Arts, Mahesh Muthuswamy is cranking the camera for the film and Nivas K Prasanna is composing the music.
Megha Akash plays Sethupathi's pair in the film and Thadam director Magizh Thirumeni plays a pivotal role along with Vivekh.
From the teaser, it's clear that Sethupathi plays an Eelam Tamil in the film