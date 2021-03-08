Vijay Sethupathi's 'Yaathum Oore Yaavarum Kelir' director is not aware of the film's teaser!

Debutant director Venkata Krishna Roghanth who is currently helming the upcoming film Yaathum Oore Yaavarum Kelir says that the recently released teaser was not approved by him.

"I wasn't aware of the teaser release. It wasn't approved by me and I saw the teaser cut only after forty-five minutes of the launch. I have been constantly updating about my film on Facebook but didn't upload the teaser as I wasn't involved with the launch. I've asked my production team regarding this and will get back shortly", wrote the director on his Facebook page.