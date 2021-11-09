Vijay to fly to Georgia for 'Beast'!

After completing the first schedule in Georgia, Vijay and the entire team shot major portions of Beast in Chennai and surrounding locales, especially on a huge shopping mall set. Now, for an important portion, Vijay and the technical crew will be visiting Georgia again this month.
Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in this biggie.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera, and Nirmal is taking care of the cuts.
Besides Vijay and Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Beast is likely to release in April 2022.