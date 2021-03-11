Vijay to help the trade again? Planning for three releases in 2022!

Sources say that many people in the trade have requested Vijay to do more films in the future to help the theatrical business. The actor is said to have now given his nod to release three films in 2022.

It is well known that after Master , none of the Tamil films scored big at the box office this year and producers do not have any clue about the low footfall.

Sources say that Vijay's film with Nelson and Sun Pictures is targeting Pongal 2022 release. Vijay is also planning to commence one more film by the end of this year and it will be a big Summer 2022 release. He will begin another film by the mid of next year and it will be aiming for Diwali 2022/ Christmas 2022.

Vijay is said to be currently listening to several scripts and has also given his word for a few leading production houses. An official announcement will be out very soon, stay tuned!

