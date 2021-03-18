Vijay to reunite with Lokesh Kanagaraj again for TSL?

A section of media has reported that Thalapathy Vijay would be joining hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj of Master fame again for a new film with Thenandal Studios Limited. But when we asked sources close to the actor, they told us that other than his new film with Nelson Dhilipkumar, Vijay hasn't locked any other new project.

He has given his word to a few producers but the actor will take a final call only after kick-starting the shoot of Nelson's film. To be produced by Sun Pictures, Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in the new film.

Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban fame will be cranking the camera for the biggie and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

Sun Pictures is planning to release the film for Pongal 2022.