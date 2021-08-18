Vijay to save the public from a shopping mall invasion?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Beast is an invasion thriller set in a shopping mall. A grand shopping mall set has been erected by the team for this big-budget action thriller.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing this magnum opus. Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in Beast, the current schedule of the film is progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai.
Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters. For the next schedule, Vijay and the team are likely to fly to Russia.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film while Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera.
Beast is likely to release in Tamil and Telugu for the Summer Holidays of 2022.