Vijay to save the public from a shopping mall invasion?

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Beast is an invasion thriller set in a shopping mall. A grand shopping mall set has been erected by the team for this big-budget action thriller.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing this magnum opus. Pooja Hegde plays Vijay's pair in Beast, the current schedule of the film is progressing at a brisk pace in Chennai.