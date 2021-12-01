Vijay to sing for Sivakarthikeyan's lyrics?

Reports say that leading actor Sivakarthikeyan has penned a song in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.
The latest update in the media circle is that if all goes well, Vijay himself is likely to sing the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Siva.
Talks have been initiated but an official announcement is yet to be out from the production house Sun Pictures. As Sivakarthikeyan is a close friend of Nelson, the director has asked the actor to pen the song and he readily agreed.
Siva has also penned a song for his good friend Sathish's heroic film Naai Sekar. Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
Beast is all set to hit the screens in April 2022. Recently, the makers completed 100 days shoot of the film.