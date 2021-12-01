Vijay to sing for Sivakarthikeyan's lyrics?

Reports say that leading actor Sivakarthikeyan has penned a song in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.

The latest update in the media circle is that if all goes well, Vijay himself is likely to sing the song composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Siva.

Talks have been initiated but an official announcement is yet to be out from the production house Sun Pictures. As Sivakarthikeyan is a close friend of Nelson, the director has asked the actor to pen the song and he readily agreed.