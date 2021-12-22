Vijay to wrap up 'Beast' dubbing before X'mas?

According to the latest report in the Tamil media circle, actor Vijay is likely to wrap up the dubbing of his upcoming biggie Beast so that, he can peacefully spend time with his family members for Christmas Holidays.
Recently, the makers of the film wrapped up Vijay's portion in Beast. They also said to have simultaneously completed the editing works and sent the copy to Vijay for dubbing his lines in the film.
Produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film while Manoj Paramahamsa is handling the cinematography.
Beast is likely to hit the screens in April 2022.