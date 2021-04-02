Vijay Varma on his parents' reaction after he became a star

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Vijay Varma says the popularity he has gained lately has been a sort of validation because his parents would be disappointed in his early years when he wasn't visible enough.

"I feel a sense of validation and acceptance because when I did not have anything and was struggling and I was not making any news for them I was still like a nobody in terms of profession I have chosen. They watched television, read magazines and newspapers, I was not there. So, for them I was just not working as an actor and I was like films that are un-released," Vijay told IANS.