Vijay Varma shoots for 'Darlings', is happy to be back on sets

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma is happy and excited to be back on set. On Saturday, he posted a picture on Instagram from the shoot of the upcoming film "Darlings".

In the picture, Vijay holds the film's clapboard as he poses for the camera.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "So happy and excited to be back on a set again! Anddddd for a film that I have been sooo stoked about for the longest time. #Darlings in production now. Wish me luck coz I'll need it to match the roaring talents of my fellow artists on this one."