Vijay Varma's 'sneak' preview of his 'vanity'

Rounding out the year, the actor shared fun selfies from his vanity van saying how the van has turned into his home since he has been shooting round the clock and spends most of the downtime in his van.

The actor had eight releases amidst the pandemic and the road ahead seems to be lined with projects.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Vijay Varma, who impressed with his stellar performance in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', has all his fingers in the pie this year.

Taking to his social media, he shared a collection of his attire that he wore post June and his style is just stunning. He wrote, "I've spent more time in my van this year than in my house. Here's an account from June (post lockdown) till now. Also.. serving some fits?? #nofilter #sneakersaddict #morningface."

Talking about how this year has kept him busy, Vijay shares, "Creatively it has been one of the most satisfying years. I have put in a lot of hours, a lot of days, a lot of work. So I travelled to Rajasthan for 'Fallen', after that I was home for lockdown and post that, I was in a Covid bubble for 'Darlings' and then I travelled for this new show to Varanasi and everywhere, my van travelled with me. So I have spent more time in my van and hardly any time at my house in Bombay, my vanity is my home now."

The actor is a sneaker aficionado, talking about his love for them, he says "I enjoy wearing my sneakers to the shoot and going to the sets a little dressed up, and start my day on this happy note."

"I can totally wear pyjamas and go to the sets as we anyway change into outfits given by the shoot crew but I look forward to dressing up. At the shoot, my personal accessories are removed before the shoot that I can't wear, but I try to keep at least some elements of myself with me," he concluded.

Vijay's slate looks interesting with projects like 'Darlings' with Alia Bhatt, 'Hurdang' with Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha, 'Fallen' with Sonakshi Sinha and an untitled show by Sumit Saxena.

