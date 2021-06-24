Vijay wanted Thanu to produce 'Yohan Athiyayam Ondru'

In his weekly series Unmayai Solluven, veteran producer Kalaipuli S Thanu has revealed that Vijay wanted him to produce his Yohan Athiyayam Ondru with Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Though Thanu likes Gautham's works, he doesn't want to do give the first copy to the director. Thanu and Gautham had worked together in Kaakha Kaakha and its Telugu remake.