Vijay wanted Thanu to produce 'Yohan Athiyayam Ondru'

In his weekly series Unmayai Solluven, veteran producer Kalaipuli S Thanu has revealed that Vijay wanted him to produce his Yohan Athiyayam Ondru with Gautham Vasudev Menon.
Though Thanu likes Gautham's works, he doesn't want to do give the first copy to the director. Thanu and Gautham had worked together in Kaakha Kaakha and its Telugu remake.
"I told Gautham that people with him are not good at executing a project within the limited budget. Instead, I asked Gautham to take his remuneration but he didn't get back to me. Gautham also wanted to do films with Suriya and Vikram but the scripts were ready then", said Thanu.
We all know that Gautham later tried to produce Yohan under his production Photon Kathas but Vijay walked out of the film saying that the genre is too advanced for the Tamil audiences.