Vijay wrapped up his portions in Beast!

Thalapathy Vijay has wrapped up his portions in the upcoming magnum opus action entertainer Beast. The actor hugged director Nelson Dhilipkumar on the sets and expressed his happiness on the last day of the shoot. Earlier, Pooja Hegde had also announced that she completed shooting for her scenes in the biggie.

Pooja had said that the film will be a hilarious entertainer in Nelson and Vijay's style. Produced by Sun Pictures, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu are also playing pivotal characters in the film. Sources say that although Vijay and Pooja have completed their scenes, Nelson has a few more sequences left to be shot.

Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for Beast while Manoj Paramahamsa is handling the camera.

Besides the Tamil version, Beast is also all set to release big in Telugu for the Summer Holidays 2022.