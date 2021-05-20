Vijayakanth has no Covid and is in hospital for routine check-up! !

Yesterday, Veteran Tamil actor and DMDK Chief Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospitals. While media reports said that the actor had developed breathing issues, Vijayakanth's party said that he is admitted for his routine health checkup.

Now, the hospital administration has clarified that the actor is tested negative for COVID19 and the scan also says that there is no sign of the coronavirus infection. With this, rumors on his health condition have come to an end.